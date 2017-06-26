If A Paul George Trade Falls Through, The Cavs’ Best Hopes Will Be LeBron’s Friends Getting Bought Out

#LeBron James
06.25.17 27 mins ago

The dream of the infamous Banana Boat crew coming together and forming a superteam like Voltron is still alive. For three-fourths of the NBA’s version of the super friends, it could go down this upcoming season depending on what happens with the contracts of Carmelo Anthony of the Knicks and Dwyane Wade of the Bulls.

According to ESPN’s Marc Stein and Chris Haynes, if the Knicks decide to buyout Anthony, he could join LeBron James and the Cavs as Cleveland is the leading contenders to sign the 10-time All-Star if that happens. The same goes for Wade, who despite opting into his $24 million deal for next year, could be bought out by the Bulls as the try to shift directions into rebuild mode after trading Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves during Thursday’s NBA Draft.

Here are the excerpts from Stein and Haynes:

