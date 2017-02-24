Getty Image

After a full day of rumors, no teams were able to lure Paul George away from the Indiana Pacers ahead of the 2017 NBA trade deadline. That does not come as a monumental shock considering George’s status as a top-15 player and Larry Bird’s track record as an executive but, at various moments, it looked as if a deal could come together.

With that in mind, George spoke with the media on Thursday afternoon and he did not appear terribly pleased with the lack of communication between his camp and Indiana’s front office.