Phil Jackson Allegedly Fell Asleep During A Knicks Pre-Draft Workout

It’s been a banner week for Knicks president of basketball operations Phil Jackson in terms of getting the entire New York fan base to turn against him. Knicks fans called for him to be fired after reports emerged that he was taking calls about potentially trading New York’s lone young star Kristaps Porzingis.

Jackson himself acknowledged those rumors in a TV interview on Wednesday night and explained why he was seriously considering offers that came in for Porzingis. That revelation only further angered Knicks fans, and caused a legendary Stephen A. Smith rant that involved poor Lamar Odom.

While the Porzingis trade rumors are confusing, we got a new report on Thursday that further points to Jackson being completely disinterested in his job running the Knicks. ESPN analyst Jay Williams went on Outside the Lines and relayed a story told to him by a top 15 prospect who said that Jackson was falling asleep during his pre-draft workout.