Phil Jackson Explained Why He’s Seriously Considering Kristaps Porzingis Trade Offers

06.21.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Of all the things Phil Jackson has done since taking over as the Knicks’ president of basketball operations, taking Kristaps Porzingis at No. 4 in the 2015 NBA Draft is far and away the best decision he’s made. Two years after landing a 7’3 unicorn of a player who still has two years left on his rookie deal before restricted free agency, the Knicks are legitimately considering potential trade options.

Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical reported on Wednesday night that the Knicks were looking for a package that included a top 4 pick in this year’s draft in an effort to land Josh Jackson out of Kansas. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported that the desired package was a top 4 pick and a strong asset in return for Porzingis.

While those reports were swirling, Jackson was holding a live interview on MSG Network with Al Trautwig, and not only did he not deny those rumors; he even tipped his hand a bit as to what might be enough to intrigue the Knicks.

TAGSKristaps PorzingisNEW YORK KNICKSPHIL JACKSON

