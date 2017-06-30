Phil Jackson’s Marriage With The Knicks Was Doomed From The Start

06.30.17 5 mins ago

Getty Image

It was pretty clear at the end that things were not going well between Phil Jackson and the New York Knicks. Now that it’s over, we’re finding out just how bad it really was.

Jackson and the Knicks parted ways on Wednesday to the cheers of Knicks fans everywhere, but no one knew just how bad it had gotten to force James Dolan to fire the winningest coach in NBA history.

Jackson ending his tenure with the team has gotten quite a few post mortems, but one published Friday by the New York Daily News has some pretty stunning tidbits. For starters, Jackson “acted like a coach” and was even running team practices and pushing the triangle offense over head coach Jeff Hornacek.

Around The Web

TAGSJAMES DOLANNEW YORK KNICKSPHIL JACKSONTriangle Offense

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

06.29.17 1 day ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

and 06.29.17 1 day ago 7 Comments
A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

06.28.17 2 days ago
Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

06.27.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Beer In Every State

The Best Beer In Every State

06.26.17 4 days ago 13 Comments
How One Traveler Turned Adventure Into A Career, Without A Trust Fund

How One Traveler Turned Adventure Into A Career, Without A Trust Fund

06.26.17 4 days ago 8 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP