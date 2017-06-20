Getty Image

Sixers fans have had a pretty good day. Earlier on Monday, the trade that will allow them to move up to No. 1 in the 2017 Draft and select Washington guard Markelle Fultz went through. Fultz will join a core of Joel Embiid, Dario Saric, and Ben Simmons that could end up being really good. For some Philly fans, this means The Process got a major win.

For the uninitiated, The Process was the years-long brain child of former general manager Sam Hinkie that looked to increase the team’s chances of acquiring a superstar through means that were rather polarizing. For a large portion of Sixers fans — those who believed in Hinkie’s vision and were behind the slogan “Trust The Process” — Monday was a day of jubilation. It was a day to look back on those who laughed at The Process. It was the a day known as #RTArmageddon.

The concept, which was the brain child of the Sixers podcast Rights To Ricky Sanchez, was that Philly fans would highlight the “bad takes” that people had about The Process. Here were some of the highlights.

I only have one contribution I'd like to make to the #RTArmageddon from Embiid/Saric draft night. I was off by 6 days. pic.twitter.com/x7hbrWpwr8 — Matthew James (@mkil1390) June 19, 2017

#RTArmageddon This man once recommended that you "slather" mayonnaise on a cheesesteak in an article. https://t.co/632fBk5iv4 — shamus (@shamus_clancy) June 19, 2017