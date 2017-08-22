The Suns Didn’t Stand For Being Blocked On Twitter By Several NBA Teams Because Of The Eclipse

08.21.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The entire country was taken over by the buzz surrounding the solar eclipse on Monday and that movement leaked into the sports world. Of course, most of the attention was paid to a couple of sports figures trying to prove their toughness by, well, staring at the eclipse against doctor’s orders, a handful of NBA teams took a different approach.

In short, the Hawks, Wolves, Nets and Bucks all hopped on Twitter to post videos of various blocks from their team against the Phoenix Suns in a well-themed tribute of sorts.

