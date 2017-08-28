A Young Raptors Player Has Been Kicked Off The Brazilian National Team

08.28.17 50 mins ago

Getty Image

The FIBA Americup got underway this weekend in South America, and although the stakes are generally low, an incident involving the Brazilian National Team is sure to raise even more questions about one fringe NBA player who’s still trying to secure his place in the league.

The Raptors’ 2014 first-round pick, Bruno Caboclo, has played sparingly for the team the past three years and has spent most of his time in the D-League. He played well for Brazil in their opening round match in Columbia, scoring 11 points and grabbing 11 rebounds, but an argument with his coach during the Mexico game now has him kicked off the team indefinitely.

Via FIBA.com:

