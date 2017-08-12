Ray Lewis Claims Michael Jordan’s Only Regret Is Playing For The Wizards

#Michael Jordan #Chicago Bulls
08.12.17 49 mins ago

Getty Image

Michael Jordan‘s Bulls career had a storybook ending. In Game 6 of the 1998 Finals against the Utah Jazz, he knocked down the game-winning shot over Bryon Russell to win his third straight championship and his sixth title overall for his career. It was the cherry on top for a man who most consider the greatest basketball player of all time.

Jordan could’ve easily lived out the rest of his days resting on the laurels of his innumerable achievements, but in 2001, he let his competitive myopia get the better of him and came out of retirement to play for the then-Washington Wizards for another two seasons. It’s a chapter of his story that many die-hard MJ fans would like to forget, and that apparently includes Jordan himself.

Former NFL legend Ray Lewis made an appearance on Fox Sports 1’s “Speak for Yourself” on Friday and claimed that Jordan told him personally that playing for the Wizards was his only regret.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Michael Jordan#Chicago Bulls
TAGSCHICAGO BULLSMichael JordanRAY LEWISWASHINGTON WIZARDS

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 20 hours ago
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 3 days ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 weeks ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP