Getty Image

Michael Jordan‘s Bulls career had a storybook ending. In Game 6 of the 1998 Finals against the Utah Jazz, he knocked down the game-winning shot over Bryon Russell to win his third straight championship and his sixth title overall for his career. It was the cherry on top for a man who most consider the greatest basketball player of all time.

Jordan could’ve easily lived out the rest of his days resting on the laurels of his innumerable achievements, but in 2001, he let his competitive myopia get the better of him and came out of retirement to play for the then-Washington Wizards for another two seasons. It’s a chapter of his story that many die-hard MJ fans would like to forget, and that apparently includes Jordan himself.

Former NFL legend Ray Lewis made an appearance on Fox Sports 1’s “Speak for Yourself” on Friday and claimed that Jordan told him personally that playing for the Wizards was his only regret.