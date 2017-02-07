Top 5 Dimes Of The '16-'17 NBA Season

Reggie Jackson Casually Ruined T.J. McConnell’s Life With This Brutal Crossover

02.06.17 2 hours ago

Reggie Jackson put T.J. McConnell on a surfboard and gave him his first lesson on Monday night. It didn’t go very well.

Jackson nearly made McConnell eat the Pistons logo on the court with a brutal crossover move with less than five minutes left in the third quarter. The Pistons point guard got an ocean of space with the crossover, then hit a quick three to complete the embarrassment.

McConnell looks like a fella who got put on a rickety piece of wood in a vast body of water and is just trying not to drown in a shallow pool like Jurgus’ infant son in The Jungle. Because every NBA player’s greatest fear is to be paired with the meatpacking industry and turned into an extended metaphor for the physical and emotional toll the capitalist machine has on humankind.

In February alone we’ve seen Steph Curry drop Marvin Williams and Carris LeVert make Wayne Ellington crawl on the floor like a damn fool. Add in TJ McCollum blowing up Victor Oladipo’s spot on Sunday and it’s officially an epidemic of broken ankles in the NBA these days. Let’s hope doctors are working on a head-fake vaccine for these poor souls as quickly as humanly possible. Our highlight reels are at risk here, people.

TAGSDETROIT PISTONSPHILADELPHIA 76ERSREGGIE JACKSONT.J. McConnell

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 5 days ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 7 days ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 7 days ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP