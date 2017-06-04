Richard Jefferson Thinks The Cavs Don’t Need To Change Their Game Plan To Beat Golden State

#NBA Finals 2017
06.03.17 2 days ago

Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors have no reason to change what they’re doing heading into Game 2 of the NBA Finals. If you think the Cleveland Cavaliers could probably use some tweaks, Richard Jefferson disagrees. The veteran forward spoke with reporters and said the Cavs won’t be changing much on Sunday night for Game 2 because the team is “not very far” off from getting right and evening the series.

Jefferson was asked whether the team struggled to communicate defensively in Game 1 and dismissed any sort of excuse, asking reporters what percentage the Warriors shot from the field.

