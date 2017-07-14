Richard Jefferson Is Allegedly The Reason Steph Curry Got Fined In Last Year’s Finals

#2016 NBA Finals #Golden State Warriors #Stephen Curry #Cleveland Cavaliers
07.14.17 13 mins ago

Getty Image

Last weekend, members of the NBA’s greatest modern rivalry laid down their arms in order to attend a mutual friend’s wedding. Not only were Steph Curry, Andre Iguodala, and mortal enemy Richard Jefferson all in attendance for Kent Bazemore’s nuptials; they were hilariously all seated at the same table. Social media gold is what ensued.

Throughout the evening, Jefferson posted several Snapchat videos of the three of them engaging in some good-natured trash talk, with Jefferson astutely pointing out that he wasn’t a member of the Cavs team that lost the 2015 title and therefore has a tidy 1-1 record against Golden State in the Finals.

But on a recent episode of his popular “Road Trippin'” podcast, RJ offered a few more juicy tidbits from their conversations at Baze’s wedding, namely that Curry admitted he was responsible for him getting ejected and fined in last year’s Finals.

