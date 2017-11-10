Canadian Hoops Phenom R.J. Barrett Has Decided To Play For Coach K At Duke In 2018

11.10.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

R.J. Barrett has finally found a college hoops home.

The 17-year-old Canadian hoops prodigy finally picked his college of choice on Friday, announcing live on ESPN that he would play next season for Duke as a freshman next season.

Barrett announced his pick on Canadian sports network TSN on Friday, committing to play for Coach K on national television as college hoops fans craned their collective necks to America’s Hat to see who swings the recruiting class of the the nation’s top programs.

On Friday, Barrett announced his pick by standing up and revealing a No. 21 Duke Blue Devils uniform.

