Big Shot Bob was caught throwing punches at a kids’ basketball tournament in Los Angeles over the weekend, but he said it was all in self-defense. Robert Horry was caught on camera fighting with another man in a video that was obtained by TMZ.

In the video, you can see a man in reddish shorts push Horry, wearing a white shirt. Horry reacted by throwing a few punches after a brief pause after the original push.