Getty Image

Some people get to write recaps of great TV shows, like The Young Pope and Big Little Lies. As someone who aspires to join the ranks of TV reviewers, I have to work my way up the ladder, so I’m starting with this one-minute drama between Robin Lopez of the Chicago Bulls and Pierre, the mascot for the New Orleans Pelicans.

The theme of this story is trust. Lopez is known to have issues with mascots, so Pierre attempted to offer an olive branch in the first act. A free massage? Could be this be the gesture that mends fences between basketball player and mascot? Lopez is hesitant, and understandably so, but he would like to put his angry past behind him and move forward, so he accepts the offer during warmups.

In the second act, trust is against at the forefront. Lopez dons a sleep mask, a sign he’s turned himself over to Pierre. There’s tension. There’s drama. Will Pierre rub his shoulders? Is this all a big setup? You could cut the electricity in the air with a knife.