The Rockets Are Officially Protesting Their Loss To The Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers secured a much-needed 128-118 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday behind a career-night from Austin Rivers, who poured in 36 points and dished out seven assists.

L.A. was somehow able to withstand James Harden’s 51-point outburst, which was oddly his second consecutive 51-point performance in a loss as he posted the same massive point total against the Lakers on Wednesday. That game snapped a 14-game win streak for the Rockets, who have now dropped two straight.

But an officiating mishap toward the end of Friday night’s contest prompted the organization to submit an official protest with the league offices regarding their loss to the Clippers.