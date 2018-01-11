Rodney Hood Slapped A Phone Out Of A Fan’s Hand After Getting Ejected

01.10.18 2 hours ago

ATT Sportsnet

Rodney Hood made an early exit from the Jazz’s game on Wednesday night in Washington, as he was ejected in the third quarter by referee Tony Brothers.

The Jazz’s young shooting guard got tossed after he wouldn’t let an argument with Brothers go, continuing to chirp at the veteran official until he got hit with a second technical and tossed from the game.

That normally wouldn’t be major news, but what happened as he left the floor is certainly something you don’t see every day in the NBA. Hood was walking down the Jazz bench and toward the tunnel to the locker room, and as he got to the end of the bench a fan with a courtside seat had his phone out taking a video of Hood’s walk of shame. Hood, already frustrated, clearly wasn’t pleased with this and casually slapped the phone out of the fan’s hand and kept it moving.

TAGSRodney HoodUTAH JAZZ

