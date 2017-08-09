Ron Baker Joins Carmelo Anthony As Knicks With A No-Trade Clause Next Season

#New York Knicks #Carmelo Anthony
08.09.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Carmelo Anthony‘s no-trade clause has been a huge deal for the last six months or so. At first, it was the thing that prevented Phil Jackson from trading Anthony during the standoff between the Knicks’ former boss and the All-Star forward. Now, it’s a thing Anthony is strategically using to have New York narrow its focus on where it trades him — reports indicate that Anthony is only willing to waive it if the Knicks send him to Houston.

But as it turns out, Anthony isn’t the only Knick who boasts a no-trade clause in their contract. If you guessed “Kristaps Porzingis has one,” you’re wrong, even if the Knicks should probably take care of that the second they can.

No, the Knick who shares this honor with Anthony is second-year guard Ron Baker.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New York Knicks#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYNEW YORK KNICKSRon Baker

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 5 days ago 5 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 1 week ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 1 week ago 13 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 2 weeks ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP