Getty Image

When Gordon Hayward left Utah for Boston, the Jazz became a team anchored by star center Rudy Gobert and his presence as one of the NBA’s premier defenders and rim protectors.

The Jazz have stumbled out of the gate a bit without Hayward, as could have been expected, at 6-7, but their quest for a playoff berth in the ultra-competitive Western Conference just got significantly more difficult. On Sunday, reports came out that Gobert, who took a hit to the knee on Friday when Dion Waiters dove to the ground on a loose ball, would miss 4-to-6 weeks with a bone bruise on his knee.

Sources: Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks with a bone bruise in his right knee. Gobert suffered the injury Friday against Miami. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 12, 2017