When Gordon Hayward left Utah for Boston, the Jazz became a team anchored by star center Rudy Gobert and his presence as one of the NBA’s premier defenders and rim protectors.
The Jazz have stumbled out of the gate a bit without Hayward, as could have been expected, at 6-7, but their quest for a playoff berth in the ultra-competitive Western Conference just got significantly more difficult. On Sunday, reports came out that Gobert, who took a hit to the knee on Friday when Dion Waiters dove to the ground on a loose ball, would miss 4-to-6 weeks with a bone bruise on his knee.
Join The Discussion: Log In With