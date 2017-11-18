Russell Westbrook Says He’s Focused On Making Carmelo Anthony And Paul George ‘Comfortable’

11.17.17 22 mins ago

Getty Image

The experiment in Oklahoma City is still very much a work-in-progress. After a shaky start to the season, the Thunder have now won three straight, but they still face lingering questions about their crunch-time play, much of which has to do with finding the balance between three superstar players who are accustomed to having the ball in their hands when the game is on the line.

There’s been a great deal of debate about how they should handle the dynamics. Many critics believe Russell Westbrook, as the best player of the trio, should be more aggressive at assuming alpha-dog status and making Carmelo Anthony and Paul George fall in line.

Westbrook, however, has a different approach. Rather than playing with the same unhinged fury that he unleashed on the rest of the league last year during his historic season, Westbrook says he’s more focused on integrating his teammates into the equation, playing to their strengths, and enabling them to be successful.

