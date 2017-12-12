Russell Westbrook Made Michael Kidd-Gilchrist Look Silly By Dunking On His Head

#NBA Jumpstart #Oklahoma City Thunder #Russell Westbrook
12.11.17 24 mins ago

The 2017-2018 season has been something of a struggle for Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Just months after winning his first NBA MVP award by averaging a triple-double and setting the league record for triple-doubles in a season, Westbrook’s issues with efficiency have been magnified through one-third of the season.

Meanwhile, the Thunder are fighting to even reach the .500 mark despite talent that would indicate performance far better than that should be taking place. The thought of a team with Westbrook, Paul George, and Carmelo Anthony should be better in theory than it has been so far.

In one fell swoop on Monday evening, though, Westbrook appeared to release quite a bit of his individual and team-based frustration and the victim was Charlotte Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist.

