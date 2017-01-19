Durant V. Westbrook: A Timeline Of The Nba's Most Heated Feud

Russell Westbrook Claims He’s Not Speaking To Kevin Durant And Denies On-Court Altercations

01.19.17 1 min ago

Getty Image

Russell Westbrook is officially done with ex-teammate Kevin Durant after the Thunder’s 121-100 loss to the Warriors on Wednesday night.

Westbrook and Durant both had big nights, with Russ recording yet another triple double with 27 points, 15 rebounds, and 13 assists, while Durant had a ridiculously efficient shooting night with 40 points on 16 shots with 12 rebounds, four assists, and three blocks in the win. The two former teammates had an exchange of words during the third quarter after a Westbrook dunk was followed up by a Durant three-pointer that appeared to be less than friendly.

As the Thunder were walking off of the court, Westbrook took exception to Enes Kanter speaking to Durant, telling his big man “don’t say what’s up to that bitch ass.” After the game, Westbrook was asked whether he and Durant were on speaking terms, to which he responded “nah,” and was then asked about that third quarter exchange, which he denied even took place.

