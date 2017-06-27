We Finally Learned That Russell Westbrook’s Historic Season Earned Him The MVP

06.26.17 54 mins ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

For the first time in his NBA career, Russell Westbrook is the NBA MVP. On Monday evening, it was announced during the league’s inaugural awards show that the 28-year-old lead guard was the recipient of the NBA’s highest individual honor.

Westbrook, who was seen as a heavy favorite prior to the unveiling, became the first player to average a triple-double since Oscar Robertson. Coupled with his importance to the Oklahoma City Thunder, that was enough to buoy him beyond James Harden and Kawhi Leonard for the honor.

Westbrook averaged 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game while appearing in 81 of 82 regular season contests. Those are, of course, video-game numbers even in a faster, more efficient NBA and Westbrook’s PER (30.70) is a reminder of his brilliance. Because the Thunder finished with “only” 47 victories, there is some consternation about Westbrook’s worthiness as the winner but Oklahoma City’s roster was flawed enough to push the respect level back into Westbrook’s camp.

Beyond that, the narrative portion of his candidacy was noteworthy, as Westbrook captained a team left at the altar by Kevin Durant less than 12 months ago. For better or worse, that created a bubble around Westbrook as the representative of everything that flowed against “super teams” and he wore that as a badge of honor throughout the season while generating out-of-this-world production. In fact, Westbrook invited his teammates to the stage in the midst of his speech.

Around The Web

TAGSJAMES HARDENKAWHI LEONARDnba awards showOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERRUSSELL WESTBROOK

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

David Ramirez’s Dark Country Blues Tell True Tales Of American Resilience On ‘We’re Not Going Anywhere’

David Ramirez’s Dark Country Blues Tell True Tales Of American Resilience On ‘We’re Not Going Anywhere’

06.23.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Vince Staples ‘Big Fish Theory’ Is Here And It’s Everything His Fans Were Hoping For

Vince Staples ‘Big Fish Theory’ Is Here And It’s Everything His Fans Were Hoping For

06.22.17 4 days ago
Watch The Foo Fighters Live Debut Of A Thunderous New Track Called ‘Sunday Rain’

Watch The Foo Fighters Live Debut Of A Thunderous New Track Called ‘Sunday Rain’

06.22.17 4 days ago
The Dark And Wild Fluorescence Of Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’

The Dark And Wild Fluorescence Of Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’

06.19.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Ratboys Feel Like A Warm Hug From An Old Friend On ‘GN’

Ratboys Feel Like A Warm Hug From An Old Friend On ‘GN’

06.19.17 1 week ago
Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 1 week ago 17 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP