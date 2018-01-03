Russell Westbrook Gave His Sales Pitch For Keeping Paul George

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Paul George #Russell Westbrook
01.03.18 1 hour ago

Looming over whether the Oklahoma City Thunder ever get it together this season is whatever Paul George is thinking about his pending free agency.

George was traded to the Thunder in a surprise move, the surprise being that the Thunder made a big push to get him in the first place. George had already notified the Pacers he wasn’t re-signing with the team, and they quickly found trade partners willing to take a chance on a year-long recruitment the All-Star.

It’s impossible to know just how that recruitment is going. Though he claimed to be comfortable in the city relatively quickly, and the team has showed signs of improvement, it hasn’t quite all fell into place in Oklahoma City just yet.

But Russell Westbrook says he knows how to convince George to stay past this season. He told ESPN’s Ramona Shelbourne it’s simple: they have to win it all.

