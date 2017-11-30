Getty Image

The Oklahoma City Thunder were supposed to be one of the top challengers to the Golden State Warriors after landing Paul George and Carmelo Anthony over the summer to go along with reigning MVP Russell Westbrook.

The three stars were supposed to make for one of the most formidable offensive squads in the NBA, a mix of great individual scorers that also have the ability to work off the ball and be lethal in spot-up and cutting situations. Instead, the Thunder have been a solid defensive team and a sporadic at best offensive squad that struggles tremendously in late-game situations.

At 8-12, Oklahoma City has fallen far short of initial expectations and the offense has failed to materialize, in the form of the 22nd best offense in the league. On Wednesday night, the Thunder hit a new low with a 121-108 loss to the Magic, dropping their third consecutive game. Afterwards, it was clear their lack of success was taking its toll, not in spats between stars, but in players searching for answers.

Westbrook, in particular, seemed to take the loss hard and took a seat on the bench as everyone walked off the court to just stare at the floor.