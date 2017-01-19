Russ traveling on an inbounds is hilarious pic.twitter.com/CiWFa0HsCy — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 19, 2017

Russell Westbrook is incredible. He does a seemingly impossible thing on the basketball court every night and makes them look routine. It’s absurd how high he can jump, how fast he can run and how tenacious he plays. But even Russ isn’t above the rules and core tenets of basketball. Yes, even he has to abide by the simple stuff, like traveling. But Westbrook pushed that concept to the limit in the Wednesday night showdown with Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors with a glorious, hilariously egregious and ultimately silly 6-step traveling violation.

It’s unclear what happened here. Maybe Russ is actually some sort of basketball-playing android and he malfunctioned for a brief second. Maybe he forgot the rules to the game he’s been playing since he was a small child. Or maybe, like Dave Chappelle’s white friend Chip, he simply didn’t know he couldn’t do that.