Getty Image

Russell Westbrook still might not want to talk much about it, but triple-doubles are kind of his thing by now.

Westbrook’s lastest triple-double took him less than three quarters on Saturday against the Chicago Bulls, who the Thunder handled easily despite narrowly avoiding disaster on the flight to the Windy City.

But netting a triple-double against the Bulls was a bit of a special occasion for Westbrook, who didn’t even have to play in the fourth quarter on Saturday night.