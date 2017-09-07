Getty Image

2016-17 Record: 32-50

Players Added: De’Aaron Fox (Draft), Harry Giles (Draft), Justin Jackson (Draft), Frank Mason (Draft), Vince Carter (FA), Zach Randolph (FA), George Hill (FA), Bogdan Bodganovic (Owned Draft Rights), Jakarr Sampson (FA), Jack Cooley (FA)

Players Lost: Darren Collison (FA), Tyreke Evans (FA) , Langston Galloway (FA), Rudy Gay (FA), Ty Lawson (FA), Ben McLemore (FA).

Projected Team MVP: Buddy Hield

The Sacramento Kings’ MVP for the 2017-18 season is tough to predict. This race is wide-open, but Buddy Hield gets the questionable nod here simply because he’s the youngest Sacramento King that showed the most potential last season. After Hield was traded to Sacramento from New Orleans in the blockbuster DeMarcus Cousins trade, Hield posted an impressive 15.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 29.1 minutes per game while shooting .428 from three, and .480 from the field. Buddy was good in Sacramento. Really good. It was 25 games, so you can insert the small sample size caveat here, but he passed both the eye-test and numbers-test with flying colors. Hield is going to have competition, however.

The Kings are loaded with young talent, and it’s impossible to determine exactly which young players will emerge from the pack like Hield did last season. Bodgan Bodganovic is finally coming over to the states after dominating overseas, and he could easily be the Kings’ MVP when all is said and done. You could say the same for George Hill, Skal Labissiere, Willie Cauley-Stein, Justin Jackson, or nearly everyone else on the roster, honestly. The Kings won’t be very good next season, but they have a lot of young talent worth watching.