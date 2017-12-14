The ‘Inside The NBA’ Crew Calling Wolves-Lakers On Christmas Will Be A Beautiful Disaster

12.14.17

The NBA’s Christmas Day schedule is always one of the highlights of the season. Each year on Christmas, the league gives us five games, usually featuring marquee matchups or, at the least, marquee players and franchises.

Not all of the games this year figure to be barnburners or have major playoff implications, but they’ll still be entertaining. Wolves-Lakers is one of those such games on Christmas, featuring a playoff team in Minnesota and, well, a non-playoff team in the Lakers. The Lakers are always a draw, though, and so they remain on the Christmas slate.

Minnesota’s visit to L.A. will be the nightcap on Christmas, tipping off at 10:30 p.m. ET on TNT. For the broadcast, Turner has decided to spice things up a bit and do something different than usual. You won’t be hearing one of the normal commentary teams to close out Christmas night, but instead something very different as the entire Inside the NBA crew will be on the call.

