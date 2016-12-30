Ranking The Greatest Dunks From Shaq

12.30.16 6 hours ago

Shaquille O’Neal sure seemed grumpy on Thursday night. Perhaps he was upset that he was stuck covering the stinky Lakers vs. Mavs game, or maybe he’s bummed that the cat’s out of the bag on his back-door shenanigans on Shaqtin’ A Fool. A guy could lose a lot of sleep over people wondering if he’s letting a certain “consensus Top 5” NBA star off the hook for his weekly blooper segment, but that can’t be it.

No way the Big Nelson Muntz is going easy on anyone, so there has to be another source of his weird tantrum on Inside the NBA’s halftime report.

He explained to his colleagues that he was mad because of a light that has been shining directly in his eyes for some time, and when Ernie Johnson asked him about it, he threatened to finally do something about it. “Y’all think it’s funny, but after this segment I’m gonna bust every light up in there.”

He wasn’t messing around. Sure enough, the Big Whackin’ Day Champ walked up to the booth and hit one of the lights until it broke.

He could have certainly hurt the poor dude sitting in the booth, but sometimes enough is enough. Now, let’s just hope they make Shaq sit in the shadows for the rest of the season.

