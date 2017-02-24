The Ugly Feud Between Shaq And JaVale McGee Got Even More Personal

Getty Image

The NBA is better than every other sport at everything, including Twitter fights in the middle of the night involving a current player and a Hall of Famer that currently works for TNT. You don’t get that anywhere. Jay Cutler will never be up at 3 a.m. tweeting at Terry Bradshaw. Never happen.

But it was Javale McGee and Shaquille O’Neal — again — in the early hours of Friday being mad online.

Like any good beef, it started offline. On Thursday night’s edition of NBA on TNT, Shaq fronted a Dr. Strange parody that featured McGee missing dunks, falling down and Shaq starring in the clip.