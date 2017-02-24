The Ugly Feud Between Shaq And JaVale McGee Got Even More Personal

#Shaq
02.24.17 20 mins ago

Getty Image

The NBA is better than every other sport at everything, including Twitter fights in the middle of the night involving a current player and a Hall of Famer that currently works for TNT. You don’t get that anywhere. Jay Cutler will never be up at 3 a.m. tweeting at Terry Bradshaw. Never happen.

But it was Javale McGee and Shaquille O’Neal — again — in the early hours of Friday being mad online.

Like any good beef, it started offline. On Thursday night’s edition of NBA on TNT, Shaq fronted a Dr. Strange parody that featured McGee missing dunks, falling down and Shaq starring in the clip.

TOPICS#Shaq
TAGSShaq

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 4 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP