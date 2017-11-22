Shaq Apologized For Giving Joel Embiid A Hard Time And Now The Two Are Friends

11.22.17 45 mins ago

Joel Embiid is even making friends of his perceived enemies these days. The charming 7-footer is turning Warriors into comrades and apparently even making doubters like Shaq change his tone about The Process.

Following high praise from the likes of Kevin Durant and Draymond Green even after a subtle 3-1 Warriors joke, Embiid now has the likes of Shaq on his side to boot.

Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice spotted a story about Shaq making amends with and becoming friends with Embiid on The Big Podcast with Shaq.

