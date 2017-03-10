Shaq Tells Kevin Durant He’s ‘Not In The Club’ With Championship Guys

Getty Image

It is with a heavy heart that I must report that Shaquille O’Neal is at it again.

Remember when Shaq got into it with JaVale McGee of the Golden State Warriors? Then the moms got involved? Then Kevin Durant got involved? Then Shaq tweeted some stuff at Durant? Then we all thought we could move on with our lives because lord knows we all deserve a moment of peace from Shaq fighting with current NBA players because deep down he’s jealous of them because their careers are still active?

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Shaq fired back with some nonsense about how Durant shouldn’t talk because he hasn’t won a title.

“KD doesn’t have G–14 Classification,” O’Neal told The Crossover, referring to his oft-mentioned “unwritten” designation that applies to players who have won titles. “He can’t talk to me like that. He may think he does, and he’s sticking up for his teammate. He’s a great player, but you ain’t in the club yet. You’re on the outside in line with [Charles] Barkley, [Karl] Malone and [John] Stockton. You’re not in the club with me and those [championship] guys. That’s why I tweeted him, ‘Mind ya business.’”

OK, G-14 classified is not a thing Shaq made up. It’s not “his” designation. It’s from the 1998 movie Rush Hour. You also probably don’t have to capitalize it, as it’s not a real thing.