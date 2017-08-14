Getty Image

NBA free agency is always such a dizzying and disorienting time of year that it’s nearly impossible to keep track of all the player movement and transactions, even when that involves your favorite team, or in some cases, the team in which you hold a minority ownership stake.

Former Lakers legend and TNT broadcaster Shaquille O’Neal recently appeared on the Wizards Tipoff Podcast to talk about the team’s off-season, but it quickly became clear that he had some confusion over how they’re summer went.