The Philadelphia 76ers might be the most fun basketball team in the NBA right now. That’s not to say they’re the best, but when Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid are on the court they are an absolute must watch.

After Joel Embiid torched the Lakers to the tune of 46 points on Wednesday night, the Sixers returned home for a Saturday night showdown with the Warriors. Golden State came into Philly fresh off Thursday night loss in Boston, and for those expecting a bounce back performance from the reigning champs, they were in for a rude surprise in the first quarter in Philadelphia.

The Sixers burst out of the gate with a 47-point quarter to jump on top of the Warriors 47-28 after 12 minutes of play. It was the usual suspects leading the way for Philly, with Simmons, Embiid, Robert Covington, and J.J. Redick all getting hot early for the Sixers. Not only did the Sixers become the first team to put up 40 points on the Warriors in a quarter this season, but their 47 points was the most scored on the Warriors in any quarter since 1992.