The Best Dunk Of The NCAA Tournament Came To Us Courtesy Of SMU’s Semi Ojeleye

03.17.17 1 hour ago

Meet Semi Ojeleye. He’s a 6’7 forward for SMU who transferred to the Mustangs after beginning his college career at Duke. Ojeleye spent two seasons as a member of the Blue Devils before leaving Durham for greener pastures at SMU where he could be a starter. That decision has paid off this season, as he’s averaged 18.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game with the Mustangs.

Ojeleye’s play is one of the key players in SMU’s very short rotation, and is a big reason why the Mustangs earned a 6-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

On Friday, Ojeleye introduced himself to the world watching him for the first time with the best dunk we’ve seen so far in the tournament, and one that will be extremely difficult to top.

