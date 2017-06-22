Getty Image

Of all the teams that lost to the Warriors in the playoffs this past year, the Spurs are the team that can enter the 2017-18 season with the most confidence in their abilities to take down Golden State. San Antonio held a 20-plus point lead on the Warriors in Game 1 of their series before Zaza Pachulia’s now infamous step under foul knocked Kawhi Leonard out for the series.

In the subsequent three and a half games, the Warriors dominated in Leonard’s absence, and the Spurs’ secondary star LaMarcus Aldridge struggled to provide them with the offensive output they needed to compete with Golden State. Aldridge’s performance in the playoffs, with the end of the Rockets series serving as the exception, was less than stellar and it appears that San Antonio might be ready to move on from their big signing from 2015.

According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Mike C. Wright, the Spurs are actively exploring trade options for Aldridge, with the intent to move him for a top 10 pick in Thursday night’s draft.