Death. Taxes. The San Antonio Spurs winning 50 games every damn season. For a record-setting 18th year in a row, the Spurs hit the 50-win mark on Wednesday with their 112-104 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

And they did it in spectacular fashion. After trailing by 28 points in the second half, the Spurs staged their biggest come-from-behind victory during Gregg Popovich’s tenure as head coach.