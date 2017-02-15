Steph Curry’s Path To Greatness Is Honored With Four Colorways In The New Under Armour Curry 3s

#NBA All-Star 2017
02.15.17 2 hours ago

Ah, we’re at the time of year where a pair of Steph Curry shoes come out. This can go one of two ways: either they get roasted by the internet for being corny dad shoes, or they’re kind of fire.

The newest releases are a four different versions of Under Armour’s Curry 3s. Because this weekend is the NBA All-Star Game, the first ones we’re going to see are the Curry 3 “Brass Band” mids, which are meant to represent New Orleans and you can cop on Feb. 17.

