Steph Curry Hit The Deck To Avoid Getting Dunked On, But The Greek Freak Posterized Him Later Anyway

#NBA All-Star 2017
02.19.17 39 mins ago

TNT

By now everyone knows that you don’t play defense in any All-Star Game. They are offensive exhibitions that exist solely to give fans the enjoyment of watching the best athletes in the world show off what they can do. Unfortunately, this does not include playing defense.

Despite this, we got a defensive highlight during the 2017 NBA All-Star Game. Well, it was something of a highlight in that it was a notable thing that occurred because of something a basketball player did on defense. Giannis Antentokounmpo – who has been awesome during the game – had a clear path to the rim en route to a windmill jam.

It wasn’t supposed to be clear, though, because Steph Curry was there. Curry decided it wasn’t worth getting put on a poster, though, so he just decided to lie down just out of the Greek Freak’s way.

TOPICS#NBA All-Star 2017
TAGSGiannis AntetokounmpoGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSMILWAUKEE BUCKSNBA All-StarNBA All-Star 2017STEPHEN CURRY

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 days ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP