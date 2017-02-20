TNT

By now everyone knows that you don’t play defense in any All-Star Game. They are offensive exhibitions that exist solely to give fans the enjoyment of watching the best athletes in the world show off what they can do. Unfortunately, this does not include playing defense.

Despite this, we got a defensive highlight during the 2017 NBA All-Star Game. Well, it was something of a highlight in that it was a notable thing that occurred because of something a basketball player did on defense. Giannis Antentokounmpo – who has been awesome during the game – had a clear path to the rim en route to a windmill jam.

It wasn’t supposed to be clear, though, because Steph Curry was there. Curry decided it wasn’t worth getting put on a poster, though, so he just decided to lie down just out of the Greek Freak’s way.