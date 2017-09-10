Getty Image

Steph Curry is a two-time NBA champion and a two-time NBA MVP. That first number figures to rise significantly over the next five years in which he remains under contract with the Golden State Warriors alongside the rest of the star-studded roster, while the second number is far less predictable.

When his career is all said and done, Curry will go down as one of the greats. His two MVPs already put him ahead of Kobe Bryant and, barring the Warriors breaking up far earlier than expected, he should at least come close to, if not matching Bryant and/or Michael Jordan in rings — considering there’s an attainable plan in place to keep Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson with the Warriors through Curry’s five-year deal. It’s not unheard of to expect three or even four more titles in that span.

Despite that, when discussing modern players with a chance to enter the GOAT conversation, Curry is usually not included.

LeBron James is already sparking that debate and Kevin Durant, health pending, could climb those all-time leaderboards like James has and, again, could win many more titles. Curry doesn’t seem too worried about comparisons to Jordan or LeBron or Kobe or anyone else that may come his way as his career progresses.