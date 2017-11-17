Steph Curry Thinks It’s ‘Very, Very Likely’ The Warriors Play Someone Other Than The Cavs In The Finals

11.16.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors went into Boston on Thursday night and gave the Celtics everything they could handle. It was a back-and-forth game, one which included a torrid comeback from a 17-point deficit in the third quarter from Boston. In the end, the Celtics came out on top with a 92-88 win over the defending champs.

For Steph Curry, this game might have been a sign of things to come. Curry met with the media on Thursday night and was asked whether he thinks we could see these two teams square off again in the NBA Finals in June.

Curry made something of a prediction, saying that as of now, he doesn’t think we’re going to get Cavs-Warriors IV with the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy on the line.

