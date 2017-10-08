Getty Image

The Warriors and Timberwolves continued their preseason in China this past week with a pair of games in front of the ever-growing population of Chinese NBA fans. The two teams met for the second time on Sunday after a 111-97 win by the Warriors on Thursday, and it was more of the same from Golden State in the second preseason matchup.

Leading the way for the Warriors was Steph Curry, who was making his second trip to China this year after taking an Under Armour trip through Asia with stops in China, Korea, and elsewhere. Curry dominated with 40 points, six rebounds, and eight assists despite only playing for three quarters.

If there were for some reason any concerns about a championship hangover or the Warriors managing to take a step back in 2017-18, their offense appeared to be fully operational and just as dynamic and lethal as a year ago in the exhibition. Curry and company put on a show, with the highlights of Curry’s action in the video below.