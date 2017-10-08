Steph Curry Lit Up The Timberwolves With 40 Points In Three Quarters In China

#Golden State Warriors #Stephen Curry
10.08.17 19 mins ago

Getty Image

The Warriors and Timberwolves continued their preseason in China this past week with a pair of games in front of the ever-growing population of Chinese NBA fans. The two teams met for the second time on Sunday after a 111-97 win by the Warriors on Thursday, and it was more of the same from Golden State in the second preseason matchup.

Leading the way for the Warriors was Steph Curry, who was making his second trip to China this year after taking an Under Armour trip through Asia with stops in China, Korea, and elsewhere. Curry dominated with 40 points, six rebounds, and eight assists despite only playing for three quarters.

If there were for some reason any concerns about a championship hangover or the Warriors managing to take a step back in 2017-18, their offense appeared to be fully operational and just as dynamic and lethal as a year ago in the exhibition. Curry and company put on a show, with the highlights of Curry’s action in the video below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Stephen Curry
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSSTEPHEN CURRY

The RX

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 days ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 days ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 days ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 3 days ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP