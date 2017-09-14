ESPN

Kevin Durant has had quite the summer, as the Warriors’ star won his first title and NBA Finals MVP award. He also has returned to form on social media, where he’s taken on trolls and Donald Trump alike, and started using his signature sneaker to respond to his haters.

His Nike KD10 “Red Velvet” was a more subtle jab at the Oklahoma City fans that chanted “cupcake” at him in his first game back after leaving the Thunder, but the KD10 “Finals” leaves no doubt what his message is. On the bottom of the insoles, all of the names (the non-vulgar ones anyways) he’s been called and insults he’s heard are written and over the top of those are his stats and accomplishments from the NBA Finals.

Among those words was “bandwagon,” referencing Durant hitching himself to the Warriors for what most assumed would be (and what turned out to be) a dominant, relatively unchallenged title run. This particular inclusion on his shoe insole of insults got ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith going — although, that’s not exactly a difficult task. On Wednesday’s episode of First Take, he and Max Kellerman debated Durant’s shoes and Smith went in on Durant for trying to act as if people claiming he hopped on the Warriors bandwagon was in some way false.