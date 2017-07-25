Stephen A. Smith Defended Himself Against LeBron James’ Tweet With A 15-Minute Rant

LeBron James may not want to fight Kyrie Irving, but it sounds like Stephen A. Smith certainly wants to start a fight with LeBron himself. If you can even believe it, the crab rangoon skeptic and ESPN reporter is injecting himself into the NBA’s most peculiar offseason story by ranting on the radio about James and the Cavaliers after it became public that Irving requested a trade out of Cleveland.

After James flatly denied that he’s eager to get Kyrie Irving off his team, Smith responded on his radio show Monday with a 15-minute rant to open the show that included a long list of claims.

