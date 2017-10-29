Stephen Curry Rolled Into Oracle Arena Dressed As ‘Billy The Puppet’ From ‘Saw’

#NBA Jumpstart #Golden State Warriors #Stephen Curry
10.29.17 16 mins ago

Twitter/NBCSWarriors

Just when you thought Russell Westbrook and Nick Collison had the best Halloween costumes in the NBA this year thanks to their wonderful parody of Sidney Deane and Billy Hoyle from White Men Can’t Jump, here comes Stephen Curry rolling into Oracle Arena as “Billy The Puppet” from the Saw franchise. The NBA can’t get enough of Halloween, and we’re all better off for it.

It’s been a wonderful week in the NBA for Halloween fun, if that’s your jam. Let’s not forget that Carmelo Anthony was The Night King from Game of Thrones earlier this month or Ricky Rubio’s fantastic Luigi costume from Saturday night. Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins did things a little differently with their haunted house tour, and that was all kinds of fun.

What Curry did on Sunday before the Warriors’ game against the Pistons, though, is truly special. In full Billy The Puppet getup, complete with his iconic red tricycle, Curry rolled into Oracle Arena like it was no big deal.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#Golden State Warriors#Stephen Curry
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSNBA JumpstartSTEPHEN CURRY

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP