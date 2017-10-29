Twitter/NBCSWarriors

Just when you thought Russell Westbrook and Nick Collison had the best Halloween costumes in the NBA this year thanks to their wonderful parody of Sidney Deane and Billy Hoyle from White Men Can’t Jump, here comes Stephen Curry rolling into Oracle Arena as “Billy The Puppet” from the Saw franchise. The NBA can’t get enough of Halloween, and we’re all better off for it.

It’s been a wonderful week in the NBA for Halloween fun, if that’s your jam. Let’s not forget that Carmelo Anthony was The Night King from Game of Thrones earlier this month or Ricky Rubio’s fantastic Luigi costume from Saturday night. Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins did things a little differently with their haunted house tour, and that was all kinds of fun.

What Curry did on Sunday before the Warriors’ game against the Pistons, though, is truly special. In full Billy The Puppet getup, complete with his iconic red tricycle, Curry rolled into Oracle Arena like it was no big deal.