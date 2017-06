Curry took LeBron off the bounce 1v1… 👀 A post shared by DIME on UPROXX (@dimemagazine) on Jun 4, 2017 at 6:48pm PDT

The Golden State Warriors seemingly had a lot of fun during Game 2 of the NBA Finals and that isn’t a surprise given their lopsided margin of victory.

The biggest highlight came in the form of Stephen Curry shaking up LeBron James off the dribble early in the third quarter and the play became a microcosm of the rest of the contest as a whole.

With that said, the conspiracy theorists are now out in full force as a result of a Phantom Cam video released by the NBA.