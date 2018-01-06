Stephen Jackson Teased A Potential Documentary About The Palace Brawl

01.06.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

More than 13 years have passed since “The Malice At The Palace”, and in many corners of the sports world, the event feels like a lifetime ago.

For Stephen Jackson and others, though, the famous brawl involving members of the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons will always be an event directly associated with NBA legacy, and that could be the backdrop for something both interesting and special.

On Friday evening, Jackson hopped on Instagram and appeared to tease a potential documentary surrounding the brawl, indicating that it could be “coming soon.”

Around The Web

TAGSINDIANA PACERSSTEPHEN JACKSON

How Music Connects Us

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 3 days ago
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP