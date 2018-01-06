Stephen Jackson Teased A Potential Documentary About The Palace Brawl

Getty Image

More than 13 years have passed since “The Malice At The Palace”, and in many corners of the sports world, the event feels like a lifetime ago.

For Stephen Jackson and others, though, the famous brawl involving members of the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons will always be an event directly associated with NBA legacy, and that could be the backdrop for something both interesting and special.

On Friday evening, Jackson hopped on Instagram and appeared to tease a potential documentary surrounding the brawl, indicating that it could be “coming soon.”