Stephon Marbury Says His ‘Numbers’ Are Worthy Of The Basketball Hall of Fame

09.15.17 1 min ago

Stephon Marbury may be attempting an NBA comeback, but he says it’s not for a Hall of Fame push. That’s because the 40-year-old says he already has Hall of Fame numbers.

Marbury spoke to SI Now on Thursday and said his career numbers both in the NBA and playing in China are enough to justify his place in Springfield.

The former Knick and Boston Celtic tweeted earlier this week that he’s “working” to return to the NBA. While some are skeptical he can do so, Marbury said on Thursday that he’s already spoken to one team. And now that the BIG3 has seen a player return to the NBA, maybe Marbury’s not so far off here.

