The Boston Celtics are unconscious at the moment, as Brad Stevens’ team has won 12 consecutive games after an 0-2 start. While that level of play may not be fully representative of what is to come in a post-Gordon Hayward world, the Celtics have been wildly impressive in the early going and their performance, led by Kyrie Irving and Al Horford, is turning heads across the NBA.
One high-profile figure that happens to be paying attention is Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who had glowing things to say about Boston on Tuesday.
“They’re all on a string,” Kerr said. “They play off each other really well. They’re really sound and they’re motivated. It’s a team that’s been on the rise the last couple years, lost in the conference finals. They want to win a championship. And it looks like, even with Gordon Hayward and that awful injury, Boston is just crushing people. So it’s going to be really fun to go against them on Thursday. We know how tough it’s going to be.”
